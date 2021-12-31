Home page politics

divide

A nurse from a mobile test team carries out a corona test. (Archive image) © Jens Kalaene / dpa-Zentralbidl / dpa

Omikron causes concern – but do the common rapid tests even detect a corona infection with it? This question has not yet been clarified, but initial studies from Germany are now available.

Washington – Most of the corona rapid tests offered in Germany are also suitable for detecting the new Omikron variant, according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). This can be assumed “on the basis of the current data situation,” writes the PEI on its website.

By mid-December, a total of 245 different so-called antigen tests had passed a general test procedure by a PEI laboratory, 199 had passed the test. Of these 199, the vast majority could in turn detect an omicron infection. The reason: the vast majority of the tests offered in Germany suggest a protein in the virus that is comparatively little affected by the omicron mutations.

However, the PEI limits: “For a final, qualitative and quantitative statement, however, further investigations, in particular comparative studies with samples from Omikron-infected people, are required.”

Reduced sensitivity?

The US Food and Drug Administration previously announced that preliminary data from a live virus study from patients indicated “that antigen tests detect the omicron variant, but may have decreased sensitivity.” Lower sensitivity means fewer infections are actually detected.

The FDA emphasized that the investigations were ongoing and that no final result was available yet. The authority also pointed out that there had already been tests with samples that had been rendered harmless by heating. In this study, the rapid tests would have recognized Omikron with a similar performance as other variants. Tests with live viruses are the best option for determining the suitability of tests.

Comparison of rapid antigen tests

Sandra Ciesek, Director of the Institute for Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt am Main, referred to a preprint for a study from Geneva that examined the sensitivity of rapid tests with the omicron variant. Common rapid antigen tests were compared. “In principle, all of the antigen tests examined were able to detect the Omikron variant. However, some of the tests performed slightly worse with the Omikron variant. “

more on the subject Hamburg: Because of false-positive corona tests by new providers Corona numbers are increasing rapidly – how high is the number of unreported cases? Vaccination certificate without vaccination: lawsuit against a doctor

One reason for the poorer result could be that mutations in the so-called nucleocapsid of the virus influence the rapid antigen test, said Ciesek of the German press agency. “It should be noted that this study was carried out with cultured viruses from the laboratory and not with smears from patients”. To what extent these results can be transferred is currently still unclear. dpa