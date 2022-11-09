By Nathan Layne and Tim Reid

(Reuters) – The first polls closed in Tuesday’s midterm U.S. election that will determine whether Republicans gain control of Congress, giving them the power to block much of the U.S. president’s agenda. , Joe Biden, in the next two years.

Concerned about high inflation and crime, voters were poised to usher in an era of divided power in Washington, despite warnings from Democrats about the erosion of abortion rights and the weakening of democratic norms in the event of Republican control of Congress.

An Edison Research poll showed that inflation and abortion were top issues for voters, with three out of ten citing one or the other as their top concern.

The first polls closed at 18:00 (Brasília time) in Kentucky. Live election results from across the country are here.

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are up for grabs. Republicans are largely favorites to win the five seats they need to control the House, while in the Senate – currently split 50-50, with Democrats holding the tie-breaking vote for US Vice President Kamala Harris – the race is over. boils down to four states: Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona.

With voting underway, US officials said they did not see a “specific or credible threat” to disrupt the electoral infrastructure. Local officials reported isolated problems across the country: a bomb threat in Louisiana, a shortage of ballots in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and a website down in Champaign County, Illinois.

In Maricopa County, Arizona — a decisive battleground — officials said they were in the process of fixing malfunctioning tabulating machines and said every vote would be counted.

The case fueled claims among right-wing groups that the failures were deliberate.

“The people will not tolerate this!!,” former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, his online platform, without offering evidence of electoral fraud.

Experts reported new conspiracy theories spread across Twitter, days after the company laid off half its employees and the social network’s new owner, Elon Musk, endorsed Republicans.

Biden warned that hundreds of Republican candidates echoed Trump’s false claims that his 2020 defeat to Biden was due to widespread fraud.

“They deny that the last election was legitimate,” Biden said on a radio show aimed at black voters. “They’re not sure they’re going to accept the results unless they win.”

Many voters said they were motivated to vote out of frustration with inflation, which, at 8.2%, is at the highest rate in 40 years.

“The economy is terrible. I blame the current administration for that,” said Bethany Hadelman, who said she voted for the Republican candidates in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Fear of rising crime was also a factor even in traditionally left-wing areas like New York, where incumbent Democratic governor Kathy Hochul faces a tough challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin.

“We have criminals who constantly repeat crimes. They go to jail and get out a few hours later or the next day,” said John Delsanto, 35, a paralegal who said he voted for Zeldin.

Results in fierce disputes may not be known for days or even weeks.

More than 46 million Americans voted ahead of election day, either by mail or in person, according to US Election Project data, and state election officials warn that it will take time to count all those ballots. Senate control may not be known until a possible December 6 runoff in Georgia.

In Congress, a GOP-controlled House would be able to block bills that address Democrat priorities, such as abortion rights and climate change. Republicans could also launch a showdown over the nation’s debt ceiling, which could rock financial markets, as well as launch investigations into the Biden administration and family.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax, Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Gram Slattery, in Washington; Gabriella Borter, in Royal Oak, Michigan; Nathan Layne, in Atlanta; Masha Tsvetkova, in New York; and Tim Reid, in Phoenix)