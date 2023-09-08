First polling stations open in Russia during three-day elections

In Russia, the first polling stations opened during the three-day elections, this happened in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, whose residents elect the governor of the region, as well as a new composition of local governments. Voting Information available on the site of the electoral commission of the region.

All over Russia next weekend will pass more than four thousand votes in 85 regions – the only exceptions will be in Kabardino-Balkaria, Mari El, St. Petersburg and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. More than 81 thousand candidates apply for 34 thousand different mandates and positions. Up to 65 million voters are eligible to vote.

21 governors will be determined by direct vote of citizens, and five more heads of subjects will be elected by deputies of legislative assemblies. Elections of deputies of 20 regional parliaments will also take place.