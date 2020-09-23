Political attacks have started on Bihar DGP Gupteshawar Pandey as soon as he takes VRS (Retirement). The first attack came from where it was expected i.e. from Maharashtra. In fact, when the Maharashtra government went to investigate in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, IPS Vinay Tiwari of Bihar was forcibly quarantined, then Gupteshwar Pandey surrounded the Maharashtra government using social media. Know who has attacked Gupteshwar now.Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and firebrand leader Sanjay Raut has attacked Gupteshwar Pandey directly and sharply. Sanjay Raut has said that people will not trust the party which makes him a candidate. The agenda behind his ‘state orgy’ on Maharashtra is now clear. He was running a political agenda through his statements in the Mumbai case and now he is going to get the award for it.

Gupteshwar Pandey replies to Sanjay Raut- NBT EXCLUSIVE

Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey has given an answer while talking to NBT. He said in Patna that he was being questioned about the Sushant case, he was being made a political agenda in a way. In such a situation, his fairness was also questioned in the Bihar elections, which is why he took retirement. On the question of going into politics, he said that going into politics is not a bad thing. But it has not been decided yet. Watch Gupteshwar Pandey’s full statement in the video.

Watch video ..

Exclusive: After taking VRS from the post of DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey said – ‘Going into politics is not a sin, why people are making me political agenda’

Gupteshwar was surrounded by his statement on Riya Chakraborty, had to give clarification

Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had to be cleared over the objectionable remarks made against Riya Chakravarty after the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the Sushant case to CBI. He had said that Riya is the main accused in the case so he should defend himself legally instead of making any comment about the Chief Minister. It is worth mentioning that earlier Gupteshwar Pandey said that Riya has no right to make any comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. His statement was severely criticized.

See that statement ….

‘Riya ki dukh nahin …’, what did Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey say on SC decision in Sushant case

Discussion of Gupteshwar to contest elections

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has taken VRS. Nitish Kumar Government of the state has also approved it. Before Gupteshwar Pandey’s term was over, speculation about taking retirement (VRS) had been going on for a long time. Now he has applied for VRS, which has been approved by the state government. Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, DG, Civil Defense and Fire Services has been given additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

Read also … Gupteshwar Pandey, who had taken VRS even 11 years ago, Lalmuni Choubey wore Pari Pani to the intentions and wore the uniform again



Discussion of Gupteshwar Pandey to contest the upcoming election

Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was made DGP of Bihar in January 2019. His term as DGP was till 28 February 2021. However, he decided to retire before his term ends on Tuesday. Which was approved by the state government. After his VRS, there is also discussion that Gupteshwar Pandey can contest the assembly elections. It is believed that he may be a candidate from the NDA.