Mexican goalkeeper Antonio ‘Tota’ Carbajal died on Tuesday at the age of 93 in the Mexican city of León. Carbajal was the first footballer in history, and until 1998 the only one, to play in five world championships.

,,He fell ill last week and ‘Tota’s’ life came to an end on Tuesday afternoon”, Antonio Moreno, director of the International Soccer Hall of Fame, announced.

Carbajal was a 47-time international for Mexico. He played in the five consecutive World Cups of 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966 in Brazil, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile and England.

His record was later matched by seven other players. First by the German Lothar Matthäus and then by the Italian Gianluigi Buffon, the Argentinian Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and by his compatriots Rafael Márquez, Guillermo Ochoa and Andrés Guardado.