The third edition of First Playable, the reference “business to business” event for the gaming industry at national level, is upon us. A busy schedule of appointments in the days of Thursday 1 and Friday 2 July awaits the over 50 Italian developers registered at the event who will compete with more than 60 publishers and high-level investors from 12 different European and non-European countries.

There will be multiple activities scheduled throughout the event. Multiplayer will be the exclusive partner of the event and the entire program will be broadcast on our Twitch channel for free. Our Pierpaolo Greco, Vincenzo Lettera and Giordana Moroni will also follow a series of panels.

Among the foundations of First Playable are the sessions of coaching in favor of developers, especially younger ones who are taking their first steps within the sector. The ten-year experience of Edward Valiente, a professional of international standing, will be at the service of the professionals who will participate in the event who will be able to use his advice to improve their ability to present projects and ideas to potential investors.

First Playable

Comparison and growth through the exchange of information is one of First Playable’s primary objectives. For this the event offers a full program of talk, panel, workshop and round tables with prominent national and international guests. Among these, speakers of the highest institutional profile stand out including the Minister for Youth Policies Hon. Fabiana Dadone, Undersecretaries Hon. Manlio Di Stefano (Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) and Hon. Anna Ascani (Economic Development), representatives of the Ministry of Development Economico, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Invitalia and Infratel, and several parliamentarians from the innovation intergroup. Alongside these, there is no shortage of interventions by important companies in the sector such as Epic Games, Google, CD Projekt Red, SEGA, Steam and many others.

In the two days of First Playable of top importance will be the sessions of pitching between Italian developers and international publishers and investors. A unique opportunity for Italian studios to present their ideas and projects, with the aim of signing collaborations and partnerships that can increase the range of influence of made in Italy video games. The meetings will be managed through the platform offered by MeetToMatch, matchmaking partner of the event.

First Playable, during the first evening, will also turn into the stage for Italian Video Game Awards, the moment in which the prizes will be awarded to the Italian videogame industry. The awards ceremony, which will see the conduct of Dario Marchetti of RaiNews24 and Aoife Wilson of Eurogamer.net, will be broadcast live by the Museo delle Grandi Navi in ​​Pisa on the Twitch channel of the event. Great expectations for the revelation of the winners who have been selected by an international jury made up of seven high-profile industry professionals.

For the first time ever Steam, on the occasion of First Playable, will host Games in Italy, a national promotion dedicated to Italian video games. Starting from Thursday 1 July and until Monday 5 July, a page with over 150 promotional video games made by more than 70 Italian development studios will be available. There will also be a section dedicated to the most anticipated Italian video games that will be released in the coming months.

Steam will hold Italian-themed discounts

The third edition of First Playable is organized by IIDEA and Toscana Film Commission with the support of Fondazione Sistema Toscana. MeetToMatch confirmed again as matchmaking partner of the event, which will make its platform available for digital meetings. Partner of the event will be Netaddiction, which will provide technical support for the Talking part.

Epic Games presents itself again as Platinum Sponsor and main supporter of the event: in addition to meeting the developers in a 1to1 meeting, on Thursday 1 July at 11.00 it will present the new Unreal Engine 5. The collaboration with Nintendo has been confirmed for the third consecutive year, which as a First Playable Partner will not only meet the Italian developers to view their projects but will organize a Q&A session with the developers of the famous Steamworld saga.

First Playable it will also see the presence of Xsolla, as Sponsor, and Xsolla Diamond Club, as Sponsor of the IVGA. Xsolla’s goal to support developers and publishers in connecting with each other and selling their video games globally will be the engine of the meetings it will establish with First Playable attendees.

You can follow the entire program for free through the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel.