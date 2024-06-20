From 3 to 5 July 2024, Florence will be transformed into the meeting point of the video game industry thanks to the First Playable event, which this year sees France as the first country partner. The collaboration, announced by the IIDEA association, is result of an agreement with the Institut Français Italia and the SNJV (Syndicat National du Jeu Vidéo), enriched by the participation of the CNC (Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée).

This partnership was born with the intent to create a cultural and professional bridge between the two countries, strengthening dialogue and cooperation in the video game sector. France, a pioneer in the introduction of tax incentives for the videogame sector, represents a reference model for Italyespecially regarding the adoption of tax credit for the production of video games.

The event will see the participation of institutions and professionals in the sector, including the Institut Français Italia, the SNJV and the CNC, as well as three important French development studios: Digixart, Spiders and Umanimation. Thalita Malagò, General Director of IIDEA, expressed great enthusiasm for this initiative, underlining the importance of such collaborations for the future of the sector. “We are thrilled to announce this first Italy-France country partnership, as part of First Playable’s international development path, with the possibility of strengthening connections in both the institutional and business fields. This comparison with France is particularly interesting for us, since it was the first country in Europe to introduce tax credit for the production of video games, a model that also inspired Italy. Furthermore, France represents one of the most relevant industries and markets in Europe when it comes to video games. We welcome with great pleasure to Florence the representatives of the Institut Français Italia, the SNJV, the CNC and three renowned French development studios to facilitate an exchange of experiences and ideas.”

The French ambassador to Italy, Martin Briens, emphasized the sharing of passions and the need to support the gaming industry from the development phase to distribution, highlighting how events such as First Playable are crucial for promoting creativity and innovation. “Italy and France share the same passion for art and creation in all their forms” and stated: “Today the video game culture and industry are in full expansion and must be accompanied from development to diffusion through all the means at our disposal: regulation, incentives, institutional visibility, professional meetings like the one that IIDEA proposed to us and which we are very happy to activate together. The Institut français Italia also recently organized an Italian-French day dedicated to e-sports, in which IIDEA was a participant. These bilateral meetings between our professionals and our institutions are essential.”

The Main Panels

On July 3rd, starting from 2.00 pm at the Cinema La Compagnia in Florence, the following discussion panels will be held:

3.45pm | The French Model: Nurturing Growth in the Video Games Industry – Discussion on support strategies and the evolution of the French gaming industry.

4.15pm | Jeux Vidéo Made in France – An analysis of the landscape of the French gaming industry through the experiences of developers.

Participation and Tickets

To attend the inaugural conference, you can purchase “Full Access” or “Social Access” tickets on the event’s Eventbrite page. This edition promises to be a point of reference for professionals and enthusiasts in the sector, offering a unique opportunity to explore new collaborations and trends in the video game market. For more information you can visit the event site.