The trade association IIDEA and Toscana Film Commission – Fondazione Sistema Toscana have announced which international publishers and partners will be present at the First Playable 2023the third edition of the business event Italian scheduled for 6 and 7 July 2023 in Florence in the spaces of Nana Bianca.

Between present companies stand out 34BigThings, Acer, AWS for Games, Amplifier Game Invest, Bandai Namco Europe, Chucklefish, Devolver Digital, Double Jump Capital, ESL FACEIT Group, Focus Entertainment, Forever Entertainment, Global Top Round, Google, Iceberg Interactive, Kepler Interactive, Lockwood Publishing , Marvelous Europe, Merge Games, Milestone, NACON, Noodlecake, Playstack, Plug in Digital, PQube, Raw Fury, Secret Mode, Slitherine, SOEDESCO, Square Enix Collective, Team17, The Powell Group, Triple Dragon, Unreal Engine, Venturecapital.game , Wired Productions and more.

In the official statement we can read that “The main objective of First Playable is to facilitate connections between Italian production companies and international operators for business opportunities and to create an international showcase for the development of made in Italy video games. Only in the past edition of the event, 630 business appointments were organized in 2 days.

For all video game development studios and Italian freelancers who registered for the event, it is already possible to access the MeetToMatch – Matchmaking Partner – platform directly from the First Playable official website to set up 1:1 business meetings with over 30 publishers and international investors who have already confirmed their presence in Florence.”

For all the details, we refer you to First Playable official site.