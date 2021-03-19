The number of infections in Germany continues to rise. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is therefore calling for a “hard emergency brake”. The postponed vaccination summit of the federal and state governments will also take place on Friday.

Update from March 19, 1:55 p.m .: Before the vaccination summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), a first draft resolution became public. According to the paper, the countries should start cautiously in the vaccination campaign for family doctors. Apparently “primarily immobile patients” and “people with previous illnesses” should be vaccinated in the practices. Those affected should probably be contacted directly by doctors. First of all, there should be a million doses per week and thus 20 doses each for the 50,000 practices – enough for one vaccination consultation per week, like Focus Online quoted from the original.

From April 26, the pace of vaccinations via the family doctors could then increase: 3.17 million vaccine doses should then be available for them according to the advance planning. There may be disproportionately large contingents for the border federal states of Bavaria, Saxony, Thuringia and Saarland – probably to prevent mutants from jumping over and high incidences from France and the Czech Republic; The last word in this regard was the “vaccination bar”. How high this extra share would be is apparently still unclear. According to Focus At this point in the draft resolution there is still one of the most explosive negotiations indicating “XXX” instead of a specific number in the text.

The circuit should bring clarification in the afternoon. The start is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Vaccination summit with Merkel: Söder and colleagues are thinking of a tough vaccination step – and are now hoping for Russia

Update from March 19, 10:45 a.m .: Before the vaccination summit on Friday, eyes are increasingly turning to Russia – despite the re-approval for AstraZeneca *, which was welcomed by expert Karl Lauterbach, among others. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) emphasized on Thursday after a video link with his counterparts that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V was, according to all reports, a good vaccine – “in some cases a better one than already approved,” he added.

It is therefore not advisable to “work through everything in the classic bureaucratic small-small procedure” when testing the vaccine. In his opinion, the responsible authorities should rather approve the substance “quickly, efficiently and quickly”. The EU must also enter into a dialogue with the manufacturers at an early stage. “My urgent appeal: don’t miss another chance,” said Söder.

Berlin’s governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) and Thuringia’s regional chief Bodo Ramelow (left) also spoke out in favor of buying Sputnik: “We need every vaccine we can get,” said Müller. Germany should not wait to buy until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has decided on approval, stressed Ramelow on Friday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. Such preliminary contracts were also concluded prematurely for other vaccines.

The origin of a vaccine should not play a role, said Ramelow. “It depends on whether it works.” Sputnik V is already being used in the EU member states of Hungary and Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria are making efforts to do so. He could not imagine “what should be wrong with it”. However, it is not just about the Russian vaccine, added Ramelow. “We also need everything else.” At the same time, Germany needs more active ingredients from the manufacturers Moderna, Biontech and Johnson & Johnson.

Müller and Söder also thought out loud about an export stop on Thursday. “I don’t know whether this has to be an export ban overnight,” said Müller, who is the chairman of the conference of prime ministers. There are contracts. “But at the moment it is being exported to countries with their own production capacities that are further advanced than we are when it comes to vaccination. You don’t have to understand that. ”“ I am very much in favor of considering an export ban, ”explained Söder.

Vaccination summit with Merkel on Friday: Söder calls for a “hard emergency brake” and does not want to “throw away” AstraZeneca

Munich – The corona numbers in Germany are rising rapidly again. Markus Söder * (CSU) warns of the third wave. “Now we have to be careful that the third wave does not become a perm.” One cannot cheat on this reality. That is why it is important to act wisely and uniformly at the Corona * summit on Monday. “Emergency brakes have to be reliable, and not alibi brakes,” said the Prime Minister from Bavaria. He hopes that the next Corona meeting will bring about uniform implementation of the “hard emergency brake”. “I would like to turn what is currently a very flexible emergency brake into a hard emergency brake,” said Söder on Thursday after a digital international conference in Munich.

A so-called emergency brake was introduced by the federal and state governments to prevent the coronavirusPandemic* to keep under control. With a seven-day incidence * of 100, stricter measures automatically apply again. Söder criticizes, however, that the countries handle this differently. In some federal states, for example, the emergency brake has been raised to an incidence value of 200. Regarding a possible withdrawal of possible easing measures, depending on the incidence, Markus Söder said that you have to see whether you turn something back. The majority of countries are rather reluctant to do so.

Vaccination summit on Friday: Söder wants to be “more flexible” with vaccinations

The vaccination conversation postponed by the federal and state governments after the provisional stop of the corona vaccinations with the funds from AstraZeneca is to be rescheduled on Friday. This was announced by Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Thursday after a Prime Minister’s Conference. On Thursday afternoon, the EMA is due to announce the decision on further approval * of AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Söder hope for further approval. However, he wants to stick to the use of AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine even without official approval. “I would not throw it away either, even if it is not allowed,” said the CSU boss on Thursday. He suggested that it be checked whether citizens can get vaccinated “at their own risk”.

Söder emphasized that he was very worried about how much AstraZeneca would still be wanted in the event of a re-registration. Even before the exposure there was a great deal of uncertainty among the population about the vaccine. Should the EMA allow AstraZeneca again, he is therefore in any case for the greatest possible flexibility. The vaccine could then be administered quickly via the family doctor and with the necessary individual advice and follow-up care. Family doctors should actually only help with vaccinations from mid-April at the earliest. Markus Söder believes that vaccinations play a major role in the fight against the coronavirus. “The truth is clearly in the vaccine,” said the CSU * politician on Thursday.

Söder and Berlin’s mayor Müller are demanding that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V be approved as soon as possible

Söder and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) are campaigning for the rapid approval of the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. “We need every vaccine we can get,” said Müller on Thursday after the country chiefs posted a video. At a video switch between the Prime Ministers and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen * as a guest, they discussed the need to apply for proper approval for the vaccine, as for others, and to check it. “But of course, if we have the chance to use this vaccine, we will of course want to and will seize this opportunity,” said Müller. (Dana Popp / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

