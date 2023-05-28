Jorge Osorio and Juana Ramos in a still from ‘There are no hours to forget’ by David Castañón. Tangerine Cinema

Exile and Alzheimer’s are agents of oblivion that erode the most deeply rooted passions of love and ideals. Jorge Osorio and Juana Ramos suffered from both. The coup in Chile forced Jorge, Juana and their children to go into exile in Mexico. When the disease appeared in Juana, she had to rethink her life again, abandoning plans as a couple. Jorge is afraid, it seems inevitable that Juana will end up forgetting him. Anticipating the imminent disappearance from the world of his partner, he investigates that disrupted memory through music, writings and images; willing to find the remnants of a life, the residue of his love.

David Castañón (Puebla, 40 years old) met Juana through his inquiries about forgetting that led him to visit institutions related to dementia: research centers, treatment centers, or centers dedicated to patient care. She, who at some point was a teacher, little by little sees her memories blurred and only a few glimpses of what formed her identity peek out. Through the music, poetry and archival materials that are present throughout the entire documentary, she conforms It’s not time to forgetthe director’s debut feature, available from May 26 at Cinemex and the Cineteca de Ciudad de México.

Through these significant objects for the couple, both Jorge and the director himself seek to trigger a memory that connects Juana with her identity before Alzheimer’s disease fully takes root in her mind; however, the line that divides recollection and memory becomes invisible at every moment.

Juana, exile, her memories and the relationship with Jorge are presented as narrative devices to investigate in memory, not only their history together, but also a sense of identity and belonging that was taken from both of them during Pinochet’s coup. , a fact that commemorates 50 years this 2023, and that now Alzheimer’s threatens to deprive her again. “It is a historical wound that they never forgot, even though they are already rooted here. [en México] and accustomed, because somehow nostalgia is impossible to eliminate, because they never really had this intention of leaving Chile, but rather they were forced to do so. That wound never ever closed, at least in Jorge,” the director explained to EL PAÍS.

A still from the documentary directed by David Castañón. Tangerine Cinema

However, according to Castañón, these exiles are really part of the context in which the characters unfold, a treatment that helps to understand them. “The film is like a document that delves into the mind disrupted by the disease and tries to recover some memories. Put them there in sequence, mount them, archive them and rescue them. The center of the film is really to follow Jorge, Juanita and fight against that oblivion to which she is inevitably subjected, ”he specifies.

Castañón reinforces the construction of this portrait of Juana’s memory with her notebooks, notes of precise things, names, places, moments, but also an audiovisual file that Jorge kept on video tapes. Boxes and boxes of them. The director, who also did the work of editor, manages to baste the documentary with the craftsmanship of an Italian tailor, as if it were a finely crafted, distinguished and elegant tailor-made suit. These fragments, more than flashbacksthey function as images that assault the mind.

“Try to be a mental image. The material breaks into the film as an idea, which is obviously past, but which also interferes in the present. Rather than treat it as evidence to meet the characters in her past, it was rather to shape Juanita’s mental train. They do not develop, but they do illustrate an emotion”, says Castañón.

For this work, Castañón had to separate his roles and ideas as director and editor, detach himself from certain ideas to be able to assume a new writing and be able to enter the “fresh” material. It was in this way that he achieves a documentary that almost feels scripted or very round due to its precision in editing. “My idea was to edit the film, edit it under the idea of ​​false continuity or creating many false continuities. I searched for them a lot to make sense of this working on the film, as a mental time. That can be seen, for example, with the theme of death, which is present in the film without wanting to”, he adds.

The director, who previously directed the short documentaries different days and the burnedaccount that for It’s not time to forget was inspired by productions like My Winnipeg (2007) or Mumbai Beach (2011), and in literature he had Marcel Proust as a referent, who uses to the five senses to capture life in its entirety. From the French novelist he rescues how he knew how to share the idea that a detail contains the universe. “How with a smell, a taste, a song, when perceiving it can immediately refer you to a person or a moment in your life, as in The search for lost timereminiscing and generating memories”, he specifies.

As in other productions, Castañón blurs the border between fiction and non-fiction. He takes liberties by taking elements of film language that are believed to be unique to the script, such as his movements or expressive editing. Give as an example the mole agent, by Maite Alberdi. “I am in favor of precisely taking the documentary towards more and more risky levels of staging. The entry documentary is already a fiction. Whoever says that the documentary is totally objective, I think is wrong. If we are going to make documentary films so that they can be seen as we live them, I think it is nonsense ”, she concludes.

