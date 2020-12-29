Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for the film Circus these days. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer has shared the first photo from the set of the film Circus, in which Rohit Shetty is seen with him.

In the photo, Ranveer Singh is seen wearing a colorful outfit and a hat. While Ranveer Singh is jumping, Rohit Shetty is seen sitting next to him. Ranveer shared this photo on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Fielding of Simba 2 on the set of circus.” Two years of Simba. ”

Sara Ali Khan does not want ‘stardom’, herself told the reason

It is known that Sara Ali Khan was in the lead role in the film Simba with Ranveer Singh. Ranveer played the role of a police officer. Sometime back Rohit had announced to make a Cop Universe series with Simba and Singham. Now his film Suryavanshi is ready for release in this episode, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Kashmira Shah raised fans temperature in pink bikini, Nand Aarti Singh did this comment

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan will be seen doing cameos in the film Suryavanshi. Although the film was scheduled to release in March, it was postponed due to the Corona epidemic.

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s film Circus, it will have a big star cast. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Patkar, Mukesh Tiwari and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.