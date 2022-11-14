US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia. It was the first time since Biden became president that the two leaders met in person. Relations between the United States and China have cooled, partly due to disagreements over Taiwan.

Biden and Xi walked from opposite sides of a hotel lobby at 5:30 a.m. local time, shaking hands in front of a row of American and Chinese flags. They smiled for cameras and Xi seemed to say, through a translator, “Good to see you.” “I believe the world expects China and the United States to play a key role in addressing global challenges,” Biden said.

Both world leaders emphasized their wish to avoid conflict. Xi said China “cares deeply” about its relationship with the United States and that a good course needs to be found.

Biden has spoken with Xi about the situation around Taiwan. Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated sharply since Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taiwan earlier this year. China sees the island as a renegade province and responded with large-scale military exercises. There are also tensions between the US and China over the situation in Hong Kong, trade practices and US restrictions on the use of Chinese technology.

Biden said he and Xi have a “responsibility” to show that their nations can “master our differences” and look for where they can work together, such as in the climate crisis. Xi added that he hoped “the relationship would improve” and that he is willing to get relations back on track through “candid and in-depth discussions” with Biden.

Call

Biden and Xi have known each other for a long time. Biden once stated that as a vice president (under President Obama), he spent more than 70 hours talking with Xi and would also have traveled 27,000 kilometers with him through China and the United States. According to experts, both numbers are a bit exaggerated, but it is an indication that they know each other well, which is important for a bilateral relationship that is now perhaps the most important in the world. "As you know, I am determined to keep the lines of communication open — between you and me personally, but also between our governments across the board, as our two countries have so much to deal with," Biden said.

The meeting comes a month after Xi secured a historic third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi and Biden spoke on the phone several times, but the coronavirus pandemic and Xi’s alleged distaste for foreign travel hindered a physical meeting of the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

Biden and Xi also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Xi visits Bali in Indonesia from Monday to Thursday. He will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported earlier. After the G20 meeting, Xi will travel to Thailand for a summit of the Asian trade body APEC.