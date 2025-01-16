The magazine Hello has published in its digital edition the first photos of Isabel Pantoja visiting her niece Anabel at the mother-child hospital of Las Palmaswhere her daughter has been admitted for a week.

The tonadillera She is accompanied, as can be seen in those images, by her brother Agustín, also Anabel’s uncle. She comes out wearing sunglasses, despite it being late at night and there being hardly anyone at the door or on the street near the hospital.

They both wear protective masks and they are quite warm, taking into account the temperatures of the island. The two leave the hospital lobby at a brisk pace and apparently head towards the parking lot.

Isabel and Agustín Pantoja have been staying since they arrived in the Canary Islands capital in the Santa Catalina hotel, one of the most luxurious.