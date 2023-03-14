As many know, the film of Joker: Folie à Deux It will be a reality, since both the title and part of the script were confirmed months ago, and it could not be missing that the locations in which it is being filmed will be leaked. This happened precisely a few days ago, with videos spread on the networks where you can see Joaquin Phoenix recording scenes.

Precisely within all the leaks it has finally been possible to see Lady Gaga doing his role Harley Quinn, or at least the version that he is going to interpret within this universe of DC. It is worth mentioning, that it had already been mentioned that it will not be anything similar to the incarnation that he plays margot robbiebut a somewhat more serious one.

Check the photos:

Lady Gaga on set of Joker: Folie a Deux. pic.twitter.com/NBoeP6Sw39 — Lady Gaga Charts | Fan Account (@chartgaga) March 12, 2023

Something that should be clear about how the actress and singer looks in the photos is that they could be from the opening scenes of the movie, the same ones in which she is considered as an ordinary person. This could be until she at a certain point she meets joker and that’s where the unhealthy relationship with the character begins, that includes the change of outfit.

Remember that Joker: Folie à Deux the premiere October 4, 2024 in theaters.

Editor’s note: For now, the actress’s wardrobe looks like it belongs to anyone who lives in the city, in this case Gotham. But things may change once she meets the villain in Arkham.