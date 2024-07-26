Drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was arrested in El Paso, Texas, by US authoritiesIt is one of the biggest blows to drug trafficking, since the man is considered the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel and they were offering 15 million dollars for him.

The 76-year-old Mexican drug trafficker was on the most wanted list and “has never spent a day in jail,” the US State Department said. His arrest was therefore considered by the US as a major step against the criminal organization that smuggles fentanyl and other narcotics.

Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada García, powerful boss of the Sinaloa Cartel. Photo:Private file. Share

Zambada was arrested on July 25 along with Joaquín Guzmán López, son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who was the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Both face multiple charges for leading the criminal network. “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug threat our country has ever faced, and the Department of Justice will not rest until every leader, member, and associate of the cartels responsible for poisoning our communities is held accountable,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of ‘El Chapo’. Photo:Private file. Share

The first photos of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada

The Mexican government denied having been associated with or even having prior knowledge of the operation to arrest ‘El Mayo’. In a press conference, Secretary of Security Rosa Icela Rodríguez revealed that her country “did not participate” and only found out about it through a notice from the United States Embassy.

Right there, shared the first images of those captured‘El Mayo’ Zambada appeared inside a vehicle, while Joaquín Guzmán López had been photographed getting off a small plane.

Images revealed at the Mexican Government’s press conference. Photo:Government of Mexico Share

According to information from the authorities, the bosses landed in Texas. Frank Pérez, ‘El Mayo’s’ lawyer, assured the newspaper Los Angeles Times that His client “did not surrender voluntarily.”

Other versions spread by the media The New York Times They suggest that Joaquín Guzmán López allegedly tricked the drug lord into boarding the flight.

Images of Joaquin Guzman Lopez (left) and ‘El Mayo’ Zambada (right) when they were captured. Photo:Government of Mexico Share

“You are asking if it was a rendition, if it was a capture, that is part of the information that we would be waiting for from the United States,” added Rodriguez, Mexico’s Secretary of Security, to journalists.

In another image, Zambada appears wearing the same blue shirt he was wearing during his capture, appearing at a confidential hearing of the U.S. entities. He pleaded not guilty to the drug trafficking and money laundering charges he was charged with.

‘The May’ Zambada Garcia. Photo:Private file. Share

Joaquín Guzmán López will appear before a federal court judge in Chicago in the coming daysHe faces more than a dozen charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering and being part of a criminal organization.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden congratulated authorities “for making these arrests and their work to bring the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel to justice.”

Yesterday, @TheJusticeDept arrested Ismael Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, two alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel known for moving fentanyl into the US I commend law enforcement for making these arrests and their work to bring Sinaloa Cartel leaders to justice. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 26, 2024

*With information from EFE