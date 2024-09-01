Pavel Durov was photographed in Paris with his girlfriend Yulia Vavilova

The French tabloid Paris Match has published photographs of Telegram founder Pavel Durov. The photos taken in Paris are available on website editions.

The authors specified that they managed to obtain the first photographs of the Russian businessman after his arrest in France. “Despite the gravity of the charges brought against him, the Russian by origin does not appear to be burdened with problems with the law,” the journalists noted.

In the photographs, a man resembling Durov in black clothes, glasses and a cap is walking around the French capital with a young woman. Journalists named Yulia Vavilova as Durov’s companion – it is noted that this is the fiancée of the Telegram founder, who is 15 years younger than him. The 24-year-old girl was also seen with Durov during the entrepreneur’s trips to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

On August 28, Durov was placed under judicial supervision and banned from leaving France. He was detained at the Paris airport on the evening of August 24.

Earlier, Irina Bolgar, who calls herself the mother of Durov’s three children, linked her mother’s death to the Telegram founder. Her mother allegedly suffered stress due to Durov’s rude treatment of the children and died of a heart attack.