According to the filming schedule Superman Legacy continues, and because part of this takes place outdoors, photos have surfaced of actor David Corenswet in the Man of Steel’s classic blue, red, and yellow suit.

It’s pretty clear that James Gunn, who is the director in charge and who is responsible for the story, is sticking as close to the myth of this superhero as possible. The look of this outfit is in the classic style.

It is very far from what Zack Snyder wanted to handle with Man of Steel (2013), where Superman’s uniform had a more modernist redesign. In the case of Gunn’s version the idea is to be inspired by comics.

The new photos of Corenswet leave a better impression than the official photo shared some time ago. But where do these shots come from? Well, none other than the city of Cleveland, Ohio, where filming is taking place.

Fountain: Facebook.

From what has been made known the production of Superman Legacy by Trilith Studios began in Atlanta, Georgia from March 8, 2024 and will end on August 2.

However, the team in charge will film for 37 days in the cities of Cleveland and Cincinnati, between April 1 and August 23.

Likewise, part of the filming will be in Macon, Georgia. That means many more photos of all these places will appear in the coming weeks.

It is not the first time that the filming of a Warner Bros. film has been carried out in public places such as Superman Legacy, which causes the appearance of photos. This happened the same with joker (2019), and instead of harming the film, it served as additional promotion.

Fountain: Twitter.

The new Man of Steel film will premiere on July 11, 2025 in the United States. So there is still a lot to film, edit and correct for this production.

