For the first time, a lynx has been photographed in the Community of Madrid. The images were taken by a driver from the Madrid municipality of Sevilla La Nueva, located southwest of the capital, last Sunday. He was returning to his house by car with his wife at 9:30 p.m., when, suddenly, a lynx crossed in front of the vehicle in which they were traveling, about 50 meters away. The animal did not escape and stopped in the ditch. “We stopped the car, we pulled it up to the edge of the road, and there it was, so calm, while we couldn’t believe it; I am still overwhelmed when I think about it”, describes Manuel Gallego. The cat watched them for about two or three minutes, in which they did not even manage to take a proper video “because of nerves”.

From the car they observed how the lynx, “tall, finite and a bit dilapidated [por ser un ejemplar joven]”, was walking away in the opposite direction. “He passed a meter from the passenger door and stared at my wife, it was very exciting,” she adds. Finally, the animal came around the back of the vehicle, and headed towards the field, getting into the bushes with a couple of jumps. The area, located 40 minutes from the center of Madrid by car, is ideal for sheltering lynxes, quiet, with farms in good condition, protected areas and an abundant population of rabbits, the basis of the cat’s diet.

Such was the surprise that Manuel Gallego, despite being “fully aware” that it was a lynx, consulted with experts “just in case” he had missed something. “We couldn’t believe it”, he excuses himself. Good luck was with them at all times, because they were driving near a residential area at low speed, about 50 kilometers per hour, and there was no risk of being run over, the main cause of death for the species in the wild.

The specimen may come from neighboring Castilla-La Mancha, from the population of Montes de Toledo, one of the most successful cases in the recovery of the lynx. The growth of the species – which continues to be in danger of extinction – encourages more and more lynx sightings. The latest census brings to 1,668 ―1,105 adults or subadults (between one and two years old) and 563 cubs― the number of individuals released in 2022, with 300 more individuals than the previous year.

Gallego has lived between Villaviciosa and Sevilla La Nueva “all his life”, he is a hunter and is used to the countryside and seeing all kinds of animals, but this experience has had an impact on him. “Hunters have a very bad reputation, but I consider myself a conservationist and I think that having lynx is a privilege and seeing them grow here would be wonderful,” he explains. Perhaps it will be achieved, but first it is necessary for an individual to establish itself and, up to now, the passage of some specimen has been known, but fleetingly. Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced in the 2022 region debate the launch of a recovery plan for the species. So far, two reintroduction areas have been studied: the Monte del Pardo area, in the Cuenca Alta del Manzanares regional park, and the Alberche and Cofío river basins. It is in this last environment that the lynx appeared on Sunday.

Luis del Olmo, general director of Biodiversity and Natural Resources of the Community of Madrid, indicates that this news corroborates his opinion that “the lynx is going to enter Madrid by its own natural evolution and, fundamentally, from Castilla-La Mancha, by so we have to be prepared for it”. The technicians are looking for signs of the presence of the specimen in the field, such as droppings and footprints. At the moment, they do not know if he has left again or has stayed in the region. “Madrid has good conditions to accommodate the species from the southwest to the southeast, a suitable habitat and sufficient food,” says Del Olmo.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

They are improving the habitat in the Monte del Pardo area and “if the conditions were right there it would be possible to introduce specimens, because it is more difficult for them to arrive, but if they settle in the south we would have a lot of cattle.”

Alejandro Sánchez, regional deputy of Más Madrid-Verdes Equo, considers that the plan is behind schedule. “I proposed it years ago, but it fell on deaf ears, so when I heard Ayuso’s proposal, I thought: ‘Look how good’, but we continue the same.” In his opinion, the appearance of the specimens in the area requires immediate measures, such as placing signs on the roads so that drivers know that they must drive with caution, specifically. It seems to Del Olmo that it is a somewhat hasty measure before a specific appointment: “If we knew that they are passing through an area or that they have established themselves, of course, it would be considered.”

It is not the first time that a lynx steps on Madrid territory. In March 2015, the first documented incursion took place, this time from the southeast, through Aranjuez. After more than 40 years of absence from the species, kentaro, one of the eight specimens released in the mountains of Toledo on November 26 of the same year with GPS, arrived in Aranjuez on February 12 and was going in and out of the region. kentarocontinued his march and covered half of the peninsula, without finding his place in the world: after traveling 3,000 kilometers, he was run over in October 2016 near Porto, in Portugal.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter