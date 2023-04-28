First photo as grandparents for Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti

The new grandparents Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti showed themselves for the first time on social networks with their grandson Cesare, the son of their eldest daughter Aurora.

To post the picture on his profile Instagram, which in a short time was filled with likes and comments, was the Swiss presenter. “When Caesar ‘the emperor’ calls his grandparents they run!!!” wrote Michelle Hunziker.

In the meantime, Aurora Ramazzotti shared some reflections on her social networks regarding her birth.

“One thing that all this has taught me is to have respect for the delicacy of certain situations – he wrote on Instagram -. Never thought about it before, until you experience it you don’t know. But now before telling my experience to someone who has yet to go through that phase I always make sure that someone is ready to welcome it. Because you never know what fears your interlocutor may have. In the delicacy of certain things better to be sure. Just a thought”.

Aurora Ramazzotti then continued her consideration, speaking of the fact that she was very tired during pregnancy and to anyone who said this, she sent back a not exactly comforting answer that envisaged an even more tiring future, which according to the new mother has not yet verified.