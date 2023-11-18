Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/18/2023 – 16:38

The first phase of Fuvest 2024, the University of São Paulo (USP) entrance exam, will be held this Sunday, November 19th. In total, 110,000 people signed up to take part in the exam – around 10,000 as trainers and 100,000 actually competing for the 8,140,000 places in higher education.

According to Fuvest, the Medicine, Psychology and International Relations courses are the most popular this year. There are 117, 86 and 78 candidates for each available place in the three courses, respectively.

To win a place, you must achieve a minimum score in this first phase and then be among the best placed in the second phase, which takes place on December 17th and 18th.

Some careers, such as Music, Performing Arts and visual arts, also have tests of specific skills. They will be held between January 3 and 11, 2024.

What to take and what not to take to take the Fuvest test?

You will only need your original document with photo in physical or digital version and a blue or black pen with a transparent body to take the test. However, it is also recommended and authorized to take:

Water bottles;

Light foods;

Pencil or mechanical pencil;

Rubber;

Sharpener;

Transparent ruler.

AND prohibited Take to the test site:

Individual watch of any type;

Any electronic equipment, such as a calculator, cell phone, computer, tablet, audio player, camera, etc. (the cell phone can be stored, turned off, in a plastic bag provided by the test administrators);

Printed or note-taking material;

Concealer of any material or type;

Felt-tip pen or others, other than a ballpoint pen with a transparent tube;

Highlighter;

Compass;

Pencil with multiplication table;

Lining, cap, hat or similar, sunglasses;

Ear protectors, headphones or similar;

Any other materials extraneous to the test.

If you use the document with photo in the digital version, it must be presented at the door of the testing room. Afterwards, the cell phone must be turned off and placed inside the bag provided by the test administrators.

How do I know the test location?

The test location for the first phase of Fuvest has been available since November 3rd in the candidate’s area, on the Fuvest website. Just log in and consult. Anyone called up for the second phase will be able to check the new test location from December 1st.

What time does the test start and what is the minimum and maximum length of stay?

In both phases of Fuvest 2024, the gates open at 12pm and close at 1pm. The test time is different at each stage. In the first one, it is possible to finish the questions until 6pm, and you can leave at 4pm. In the second stage, on both days, the test lasts until 5pm and the candidate can leave at 3pm.

What falls into each phase of Fuvest?

The first Fuvest test has 90 multiple-choice questions on general knowledge that are part of the subjects offered in secondary education: Portuguese, Mathematics, English, History, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, etc. Some questions may contain undisciplined and current affairs-focused content.

The second phase of Fuvest is divided into two test days. On the first day, 10 Portuguese essay questions will be asked (grammar, text interpretation and literature), in addition to an essay essay. On the second day of the test, there are 12 essay questions from specific subjects, which are related to the course chosen by the candidate.

Whoever chooses Engineering, for example, will have to answer about Mathematics and Physics. Those who choose Medicine will have questions in Biology and Chemistry. The 12 questions can be divided between two to four subjects. The number of questions for each of them will always be the same.

Which USP courses have proof of specific skills? And when do they happen?

Four USP courses have specific skill tests at Fuvest:

Performing Arts, from January 8 to 11, 2024 (Monday to Thursday);

Visual Arts, from January 8th to 11th, 2024 (Monday to Thursday);

Music (SP), from January 3 to 6, 2024 (Wednesday to Saturday);

Music (RP), on January 4, 2024 (Thursday).

What is the Fuvest 2024 calendar?

First phase of Fuvest: November 19, 2023;

Result of the first phase and announcement of the test location for the second phase: December 1, 2023;

Second phase of Fuvest: December 17th and 18th, 2023

Specific skill tests (if available): between January 3rd and 11th, depending on the course;

Announcement of the final result and first call: January 22, 2024;

Second call: February 14, 2024;

Expression of interest on the waiting list: February 26, 2024.

How does the USP quota system work?

USP offers quotas for black, brown, indigenous people and those who studied in public schools. Of the total vacancies offered, 50% are for broad competition and the other 50% are reserved for students who completed high school in public schools.

Among the vacancies reserved for public school quota students, 37.5% are for self-declared black, brown and indigenous candidates.

Classification takes place as follows:

First, vacancies destined for broad competition (AC) will be filled. Candidates from all categories will be allocated to them;

Then, vacancies are filled for those who applied for public school (EP) and did not pass AC.

Next, those who declared themselves as black, black or brown, or indigenous and who signed up for quotas in this modality, called PPI, are classified.