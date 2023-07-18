Brazil Agencyi

7/17/2023 – 8:41 PM

The total number of Brazilians with debts of up to R$100 who will have their names cleared could reach 2.5 million if the Nubank bank joins Desenrola, said this Monday (17) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. According to him, the financial institution is still deciding whether to join the program because it is entitled to little presumed credit, an incentive given by the government to banks.

“There is only one bank that is in doubt about joining or not, because it has little advantage in presumed credit and has 1 million people negative: Nubank. We are waiting. If they join, there will be 2.5 million CPFs [com o nome limpo]”, said Haddad. The Ministry of Finance will provide a balance of accessions only in the next few days.

In the first phase of Desenrola, which came into effect this Monday, financial institutions clear the names of people with debts of up to R$ 100 overdue by December 31 of last year. The debt is not forgiven. Only the debtor ceases to have a dirty name and can contract new loans and carry out operations such as closing rental contracts.

Without Nubank’s participation, the number of individuals who could have their names cleared by the end of the month would reach 1.5 million, informed the special advisor at the Secretariat for Economic Reforms, Alexandre Ferreira. He recalled that the withdrawal of debts of up to R$ 100 from the negative register is a mandatory condition for financial institutions that adhere to Desenrola.

“That debt [de até R$ 100] it cannot be denied again. The negative effect on the debtor’s life falls at that moment, such as restrictions on entering into a lease and buying with a payment book. the debt continues [crescendo] in accounting terms, but the negation has been definitively suspended at that time”, explained Ferreira.

Presumed credit

In addition to clearing the name of those with debts of up to R$100, the first phase of Desenrola provides for the renegotiation of debts with banks by debtors with income of up to R$20,000. Desenrola only covers debts incurred up to December 31 of last year.

At this stage, the debtor does not need to use the Portal Gov.br, but must look for the bank’s negotiation channels, through face-to-face assistance, an application or site, and ask for refinancing. The withdrawal of the negative record of those who owe up to R$ 100 is automatic and does not need to be requested.

The incentive for financial institutions to participate in the first phase is through the anticipation of presumed credits. For every BRL 1 discount granted to debtors, the financial institution records BRL 1 of presumed credit on the balance sheet.

According to Haddad, the government is offering up to R$50 billion in anticipation of tax credits to banks. “We released BRL 50 billion [em crédito presumido] for the banking sector to renegotiate the balance sheet system. The incentive for the bank is to have the renegotiation value as presumed credit with the government. If the discount for the person is R$ 7 thousand, the credit for the bank will be R$ 7 thousand”, explained the minister.

Tracks

Desenrola has two ranges of debtors. Track 2, which came into effect this Monday, covers debt renegotiations with banks for those with income of up to R$ 20,000 with no debt limit, which allows the refinancing of real estate and vehicles, for example. .

Scheduled to be launched in September, band 1 covers debtors enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) or with monthly income of up to two minimum wages with debts of up to R$5,000 with companies outside the financial system. The category includes water, energy and gas concessionaires and trade credit.

Renegotiations for band 1 can only begin after the launch of the trading platform, which can only be accessed by anyone with a silver or gold level account on the Gov.br Portal. At this stage, there will be a kind of auction on the platform. Companies that offer greater discounts will receive resources from the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO), from the National Treasury.

According to Haddad, in order to clear the name of debtors in bracket 1, the National Treasury will spend R$ 7.5 billion from the FGO with income. This amount, highlighted the minister, will allow the renegotiation of up to R$ 30 billion in debts in the second stage of the program.























