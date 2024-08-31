Man with Neuralink implant Arbo begins learning Japanese and French

The first person with an implant from Elon Musk’s Neuralink, Nolan Arbo, has begun learning languages ​​with the help of a chip. He said this told on his page on the social network X.

He said that with the help of the implant in his brain, he was able to start learning Japanese and French. “My life has improved so much in such a short time. Thank you for your support, some of your messages make me cry in a good way, some make me laugh out loud,” he wrote.

It is known that seven months after the operation, Arbo works with the chip for four hours a day. Thus, he improves his handwriting, writes books and reads. In addition, he repeats mathematics to return to school. In the future, he dreams of finishing his studies and contributing to neuroscience.

In July, the owner of the Neuralink chip assessed the capabilities of the device. Nolan Arbo said that after some time after implantation, the device’s indicators worsened, but the problem was solved by reconfiguring the chip.