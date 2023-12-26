Home page World

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Dirk Gratzel wants to have a zero ecological balance at the end of his life. © Peter Sieben

Dirk Gratzel no longer wants to have an ecological footprint at the end of his life. To do this, he dares to undertake a unique experiment. This has now become an even bigger idea.

Duisburg – Ideally, in the end it will be as if Dirk Gratzel never existed. That's why he's now part of an experiment that no one has dared to do before him. Dirk Gratzel is person number 0 when it comes to environmental neutrality.

The doctor of law used to lead a completely different life. A life as a top manager, including air travel and consumption. Gratzel had his own AI-Company. But at some point there came a point where he didn't want to do that anymore. “I have five children and want to leave a world worth living in. That’s why I wanted to know how big my ecological footprint is and how I can make it smaller,” says the 55-year-old, who lives near Aachen in North Rhine-Westphalia. Now he is the first person in the world to know his own ecological balance. “And it’s disastrous,” he says.

Between the Schimanski cult and demolished houses: Duisburg-Ruhrort starts a unique experiment View photo series

Is an environmentally neutral life possible? Dirk Gratzel: “I want to have my ecological guilt cleared up”

The man with the flat cap on his head and horn-rimmed glasses on his nose speaks with sweeping gestures. People often do that when they talk about the future, about visions and mind games. And Dirk Gratzel is someone you could call a visionary. “I want to have my ecological debt cleared when I eventually leave this planet,” he says.

Calculate your own ecological balance Calculating your own complete ecological footprint is very complex. The Urban Zero team has developed an app to help with this. However, it is currently only usable for residents of Duisburg-Ruhrort – the results will be part of the Urban Zero district project. More information about the app can be found here. You can also have your own CO2 footprint calculated through other initiatives, for example on the website of the environmental association WWF.

Each of us influences the biosphere with our behavior over the course of our lives: we consume, create plastic waste, travel, and drive. For some the ecological footprint is larger, for others it is smaller. Dirk Gratzel doesn't want to have anyone anymore. “It’s not that easy to find someone who can explain how it works,” he says. He wrote to the Ministry of the Environment, the Nabu Nature Conservation Association and many other institutions. “They said: Great, what you're doing, but we can't tell you anything more.” He finally found what he was looking for at the TU Berlin.

1150 tons of CO2 over half a lifetime

“They looked at me critically at first, but then realized that I was serious,” says Gratzel. Researchers spent months calculating the ecological balance of half a lifetime: from Dirk Gratzel's birth to 2017. Until then, he was solely responsible for 1,150 tons of CO2 in the atmosphere. For comparison: a flight from Düsseldorf to Mallorca and back emits around 0.75 tonnes per person. “Planting a few trees to compensate is not enough,” explains Gratzel. Especially since in addition to pure CO2 emissions over the course of a lifetime, there are also fine dust emissions, plastic consumption and many other factors. So he completely changed his life. Showering: only 45 seconds at a time to reduce drinking water consumption. No more air travel. He uses the car as rarely as possible and travels a lot by bus and train. He sold his AI company. And when he eats, he pays attention to when which types of vegetables are in season and are available regionally. “I haven't become an ascetic, I like to drink a glass of wine every now and then. But I made my life a little easier. And I like that,” he says.

He was able to reduce his eco-footprint by almost 80 percent within a few years, but it was still not enough. Gratzel started the “Green Zero” project and bought the former Polsum mining site in Marl from Ruhrkohle AG in 2019 in order to renaturate it. A measure that not everyone can imitate: you need connections and money to buy land from a mining company.

Urban Zero project: The entire district is to become environmentally neutral

Dilapidated house in Duisburg-Ruhrort: The building is to be completely renovated and serves as an example of how even old houses can be sustainably renovated. © Peter Sieben

But Dirk Gratzel sees himself and his path more as an inspiration for something bigger. Like the latest Urban Zero project in Duisburg-Ruhrort. The world's first environmentally neutral district is to be created there, an entire district that no longer has any negative effects on the biosphere. Photovoltaic systems should be installed on the roofs of the houses, and electricity could be generated via the sheet pilings of the nearby harbor basin. It should become reality as early as 2029, and the city, politicians and several companies are working on it. “This could become a blueprint for the whole world,” believes Dirk Gratzel.