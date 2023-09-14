Thursday, September 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

First person accused of Bolsonaro riot in Brazil sentenced to 17 years in prison

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World
0
First person accused of Bolsonaro riot in Brazil sentenced to 17 years in prison

Close


Close

Brazil

The protesters climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia.

The protesters climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia.

This is the first trial against followers of Jair Bolsonaro who looted state buildings.

The supreme court of Brazil sentenced this Thursday to 17 years in prison the first of those prosecuted for the January Bolsonaro riot in Brasilia, for attempted “coup d’état” and other crimes.

“The plenary session of the Supreme Federal Court, by majority vote” decided to sentence “Aecio Lucio Costa Pereira to a sentence of 17 years,” said the president of the court, Rosa Weber, at the conclusion of the first trial against the followers of former president Jair. Bolsonaro who looted the buildings of the three powers in Brasilia, dissatisfied with the narrow defeat of the right-wing leader in the elections.

(Developing).

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#person #accused #Bolsonaro #riot #Brazil #sentenced #years #prison

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia expels two US diplomats for alleged “illegal activity”

Russia expels two US diplomats for alleged “illegal activity”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result