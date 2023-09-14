First person accused of Bolsonaro riot in Brazil sentenced to 17 years in prison

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The protesters climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia.
The protesters climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia.
This is the first trial against followers of Jair Bolsonaro who looted state buildings.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The supreme court of Brazil sentenced this Thursday to 17 years in prison the first of those prosecuted for the January Bolsonaro riot in Brasilia, for attempted “coup d’état” and other crimes.
“The plenary session of the Supreme Federal Court, by majority vote” decided to sentence “Aecio Lucio Costa Pereira to a sentence of 17 years,” said the president of the court, Rosa Weber, at the conclusion of the first trial against the followers of former president Jair. Bolsonaro who looted the buildings of the three powers in Brasilia, dissatisfied with the narrow defeat of the right-wing leader in the elections.
(Developing).
AFP
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#person #accused #Bolsonaro #riot #Brazil #sentenced #years #prison
Leave a Reply