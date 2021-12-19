Home page politics

Hong Kong’s Prime Minister Carrie Lam casts her vote for the parliamentary elections in Hong Kong. © Kin Cheung / AP / dpa

A controversial law ended mass protests for more democracy in Hong Kong a year and a half ago. Most of the seats in the general election are now reserved for Beijing-friendly candidates.

Hong Kong – The first general election since the crackdown on the democracy movement began in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Observers expected a relatively low turnout, since after Beijing’s crackdown, many Hong Kongers would have given up all hope of democratic changes in their homeland. The polling stations are to remain open until 3:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. local time).

An election advertisement for Beijing supporter and parliamentary candidate Vincent Cheng Wing-shun in Hong Kong. © Kin Cheung / AP / dpa

A controversial security law was passed in the Chinese Special Administrative Region a year and a half ago, with which protracted mass protests for more democracy suddenly ended. Many civil rights activists, protest leaders and politicians ended up in jail, while other activists fled abroad to avoid persecution by the authorities.

More restrictions than before

The Legislative Council, as the Hong Kong parliament is called, was not freely elected in the past either. But there were even more restrictions in the election on Sunday than before: According to the new rules, for the first time only “patriots” were allowed to run for election. The parliament will be enlarged from 70 to 90 seats, but only 20 instead of the previous 35 of them will be directly elected by the population. The vast majority of seats, on the other hand, are reserved for representatives of Beijing-friendly interest groups.

Since July 1, 1997, the former British crown colony has belonged to China again and is supposed to be governed independently according to the principle of “one country, two systems”. At that time, the seven million Hong Kong residents were also promised that they would be able to enjoy “a high degree of autonomy” and many political freedoms for 50 years until 2047. Since the Security Act was passed, many have only talked about “one country, one system”. dpa