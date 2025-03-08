In the history of Barça, the first partner did not get his card until 1913, fourteen years after the foundation of the Blaugrana Club. It was Edelmira shut up the one that broke molds and. nowadays. 26% of the social mass of the entity are females. The times in which football was considered little less than vetoed land for women passed through history, although mostly those who still go to the stands or have a card in the Catalan First Division teams (Barça, Girona and Espanyol). What follows is an radiography of the situation.

FC Barcelona

More than one in four Barça partners is a woman. The Blaugrana club had 34,863 members, as of June 30, 2024, according to the latest annual report of the entity. This represents 26% of the total of 133,164 Barcelona with a card. Who was going to tell Edelmira soaken when he broke molds in 1913 becoming the first woman to register as a club’s partner, when Barça’s statutes only talked about men. Calveó’s insistence broke walls at the time and made him a pioneer and reference. More than 100 years later, there are thousands of members.

By age stripes, the volume of females in that of children under 15 are especially significant. In this sector, the percentage rises to 34.96%. Undoubtedly, the hatching in the last years of the first women’s team, with Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí and company such as the queens of continental football, has meant an important acid in this regard. Because, in the strip of 31 to 50 years, the percentage drops to 21.4%.

Women: 34,863 (26%)

Men: 98,301 (74%)

In the last five years, Barça has been losing partners in general, either for the pandemic, for the sports march or for both issues. Of the 141,640 of 2019 at 133,164 cited are 8,476 less. This downturn has also caused a descent from members because, in 2019, there were 37,745, that is 2,882 more than in the last count. Percentage, were 27% of the total, that is, only one more point than in June 2024.





Where there is a very evident imbalance is regarding the entity’s command bridge. If 26% of its partners are women, in terms of the Board of Directors, only Vice President Maria Elena Fort appears as the only woman among the 17 leaders (5.88%).

RCD Espanyol

Perica partners almost double in the last five years

Beyond the results of the first team, the social mass of Espanyol has continued to grow in recent years, although it is in a female key where all forecasts have been fired exponentially. Specifically, since the 2018-2019 season, the increase in the number of members has been 44%. Or what is the same, the number of women’s members of Espanyol has multiplied almost two more than a five years. This greatest interest of the female audience in the blue and white team has been progressive; In fact, during the last three seasons, there has been an increase of more than 27% of members. In global numbers, Espanyol currently has 7,311 members, 22.3% of the total club members (32,756).

If positive is the growth of support for the club by the fans, it is also that, according to the current census, 57% of the members are 35 years old or less. This data implies that the future of blue and white social mass in female code is assured or, at least, enjoys enviable health.

Women: 7,311 (22%)

Men: 25,445 (78%)

Another fact that speaks of the greatest participation of women in the parakeet environment is the growth of the number of club presidents of the club. There are currently 18, the highest number in the entity’s history, although they only suppose, for now, 10% of the total.

As one of the pioneers in Spain of women’s football, not in vain was one of the nine teams that were part of the first league created in 1988, Espanyol has always demonstrated their support for the participation of women in football. A league (conquered in 2006), six Cup of the Queen and five Catalunya Cups is the record of the historic women’s section, founded in 1970.

The bet continues today after the promotion to the first division of the team, now directed on the bench by Sara Monforte and in the offices for Dolors Ribalta.

Girona

“Football has always liked women”

Girona is a growing club. They increase their sports goals. Your income is multiplied. And its social mass grows, also the number of fans. 21.43% of the members of the Gironina entity are women, that is, 3,512 members of the total of 16,388. The percentage rises to 40% when we talk about club workers, being Helena Sanjosé, responsible for operations of the sports area, and Carolina Pujol, head of operations of the Montilivi Stadium, two of the most important people in the Blanc-Vermella structure. The Girona also has 27 clubs that include 2,256 peñistas, of which 400 are women.

Between the Penya Gironina and the Pons Pons, the two with more members, is a family of Celrà with a wide female representation that covers three generations. “Before we were very few people. It was a small stadium. It was very different, almost everyone knew each other. Before there were women, they went with their husbands. Football has always liked women, but men carried the singing voice, ”explains Dolors Quintana, 67, a partner and subscriber since childhood, who currently sees” more women in the stands, young mothers with children. “

Women: 3,512 (21%)

Men: 12,876 (79%)

His daughter, Lídia Díaz, 45, feels the same white hobby-Vermella since she was a girl. “I remember an arbitrator tell a fans ‘go to wash the dishes’. Years ago, it was very masculine. Now it has changed a lot, it is more equitable, ”recalls lídia. His sister, Laura Díaz, is also a Gironina fan, just like her daughter, Maria Gamero. “My reference is Stuani. I go to the field since I was two years old and play in a team in Celrà. Now there are many girls in the stands, I really like it. Before people were from other teams, such as Barça, and now they are from Girona, ”says the 13 -year -old girl, an example of growing passion, with female prominence, by Girona.