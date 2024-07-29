Again without points

Another disastrous weekend for the Sauber In the Belgian Grand Prixwith the Swiss team closing the first part of the season without any points scored. The difficulties were also evident at Spa-Francorchamps not only with the 15th place for Valtteri Bottasbut also with the withdraw due to technical problems Zhou Guanyuthe only one not to have crossed the finish line.

Small steps forward, but not enough

Different strategies aimed at finishing the first race of the season in the top ten; a goal that for Bottas himself would have been difficult to achieve: “We made a good attempt, trying something different with the strategy, even if in the end it didn’t pay off. – admitted the Finn – we probably could have stayed out and, even if we had managed to finish a couple of positions higher than sixteenth place (not counting Russell’s disqualification, ed.), we most likely wouldn’t have gotten a points finish anyway. On the positive side, we felt we were in a slightly better position in terms of race pace than our main competitors, although it was still not enough to break into the top ten – which is why we need to continue making improvements and progress in every area. Now, a well-deserved summer break awaits the team; it’s been a busy first half of the season, so we’ll be looking to refuel and come back strong in Zandvoort at the end of August.”

Race finished after 5 laps

Disappointment also shared by Zhou Guanyueven more frustrated in Belgium for his race that ended only on lap 5: “This race marks a disappointing end to the first half of the season. – added the Chinese pilot – the day started quite well for us: we went for the hard compound, the pace and overall balance of the car was good and I managed to gain positions. I was close to the two Haas cars in front of me before suffer a loss of power, followed by a loss of brakes, which ended my race. I think we had potential; starting on the hard tyre gave us some strategic options, making this result even more disappointing for the whole team. We will now go into the summer break to recharge and come back refreshed. I hope Zandvoort – where I will race in the same updated car that Valtteri has used in the last two events – will be the turning point for us as a team.”

The nightmare returns ten years later

For Sauber, as for all the other teams, the summer break now begins and will end on Friday 23 August with the Dutch Grand Prix. The main objective will obviously be to get back into the points as soon as possible to avoid what happened in 2014the only year in which the Swiss team did not score any points with Adrian Sutil and Esteban Gutierrez.