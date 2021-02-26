The first of the 30 kilometer per hour lanes for roads in Palma which otherwise have higher speed limits is now operating. It is for the intersection of Industria with Comte de Barcelona, ​​Llibertat and Dragonera.

A second phase will require an adaptation of lanes and traffic lights and will apply to Espartero and Plaça Progrés; Comte de Barcelona (two-way traffic); the one-way stretch of Comte de Barcelona between Industria and Caro; the one-way section of Caro between Comte de Barcelona and Argentina; and Teodor Llorente. In all, 2.5 kilometers of road will be affected that will connect Santa Catalina, Son Espanyolet, Son Dameto and Camp d’en Serralta.

These lanes are part of the Palma Ciudad 30 scheme of traffic calming and of sharing road space with bikes and personal mobility vehicles.

Three more 30 km / h speed radars are now operational. They are on Pascual Ribot, Aragon (number 366) and Pompeu Fabra with the corner of Joan Bonet. Six other radars are on Gabriel Roca opposite Antoni Maura; Manacor (number 101); Miquel Lladó with Bernat Pomar; Military; and two on Cami Son Rapinya.