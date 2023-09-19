The first spectators have already gathered at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. This was reported by the ANP news agency on Tuesday. The early Orange fans want to get the best places to get a good view of the glass carriage with King Willem-Alexander.

The enthusiasm of the early spectators is reflected in their clothing choices, in addition to getting up early. Orange dominates, and people wear large hats and buttons with photos of the royal family. ANP spoke to mother and daughter Ilonka and Amira Peters, who have been standing at the king’s working palace since 6:30 am. “We want to see Alexia, because she is going with the carriage for the first time,” says daughter Amira.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will drive from Noordeinde Palace to the Royal Theater this afternoon. Their two adult daughters, princesses Amalia and Alexia, are also present at the parade. The king delivers the speech from the throne in the Royal Theater, after which the royal party drives back to Noordeinde Palace and waves to the audience from the balcony.