Many fans of the world of anime were eager for more content related to demon slayer, Well, it’s been a while since the respective conclusion to season number two was given. And just recently the first episode has just arrived on streaming services, first noting that a new musical theme is playing for the opening.

The theme artist is MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet with the song of Kizuna no Kiseki In the opening you see Tanjiro together with two Hashiras relatives. In addition, we are shown something of the Swordsmith Village, the central area that is precisely the focus of the anime stage. To that we add that animation continues to be on another level in this industry.

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime – Swordsmith Village Arc Opening Theme ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’ by MAN WITH A MISSION x milet. pic.twitter.com/LqRo3CDwSH — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 9, 2023

It is the Taisho period in Japan. Tanjiro, a good-hearted boy who sells coal for a living, finds his family massacred by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, the only survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Although devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro decides to become a demon slayer in order to drive back his sister and kill the demon that slaughtered his family.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it could be one of the most anticipated returns of the year in terms of anime, and it is that during this 2023 there is basically nothing more important to come. Since My Hero Academia is just ending, and perhaps the only strong rival is the final ending of Attack on Titan.