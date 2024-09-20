The first one is scheduled for September Open Doors in the Alfa Romeo dealerships to present the Juniorwith a test drive of the electric version in the 156 HP Special trim.

Open doors at Alfa Romeo dealerships

Open Doors at Alfa Romeo dealerships is scheduled on the weekend of September 21st and 22nd 2024, where you can admire and test drive the new Junior, a compact sports car that is revolutionising the segment.

Alfa Romeo Junior Fast

The protagonist of the event is the Junior Electric Special 156 HPavailable in two liveries: Blu Navigli and Rosso Brera with black roof. The Junior range also includes hybrid and electric versions, including the Junior 280 Fast280 hp flagship 100% electric model.

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, how it is FEATURES VIDEO

During the Open Doors event, you can take advantage of a special September promotion for the purchase of the new Alfa Romeo Junior. The version 156 HP electric is available with a monthly payment of 300 euros for 35 months and an advance of approximately 8,500 euroswhile the hybrid version includes an installment of 250 euros per month with an advance of approximately 5,000 euros.

The statements of Raffaele RussoCountry Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy: “The wait is over: this weekend our showrooms will be happy to welcome the public who want to get to know and try out the new Alfa Romeo Junior, which has already collected over a thousand orders in Italy alone and has won the hearts of the participants in the Roadshow which, from 12 June to 12 July, involved 49 Alfa Romeo showrooms and approximately 9,000 guests with “one to one” appointments and special evenings.

I am sure that this model will give us great satisfaction and I want to thank our sales network for having enthusiastically created this Open Doors which marks a step forward in our growth strategy”.

The test of the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, road and track test

