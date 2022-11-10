A gift voucher of 10 euros and a box of Merci. Hermien de Wit (69) from Hoevelaken had to do it when she said goodbye to PostNL last month after sixteen years of loyal service. After a national outcry, the postal company is now reconsidering: Hermien is allowed to eat out with her entire family at the expense of the business. At least… ‘Seeing is believing!’
Artwin Kreekel
Latest update:
13:58
