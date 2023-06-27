This year has been full of commercial cinema, since in the course of a few months important films such as Super Mario Bros, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, autumn also promises to be big, and that includes precisely the long-awaited film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

After a teaser was released last year, a longer video has finally been revealed that reaffirms the release date for this version of the story of the animatronics and the security guard who must deal with the curse.

Here you can see it:

Remember that the film opens on October 27th in theaters. For its part, it also reaches the service of Peacock the same day.

Via: Universal

Editor’s note: I was never a fan of the video game, but I hope it’s worth taking a look at this film to learn more about the background, and it’s just that in the console and PC releases, things are touched far above.