Marvel continues to grow in the video game industry. After several rumors and leaks, today the first official trailer for Marvel Rivalsthe company's next proposal for this industry, which focuses on multiplayersince this delivery is very similar to Overwatch.

Through a reveal trailer, NetEase, the developers, have shared the first details of Marvel Rivalsa title that will be available on PC in the future. This is a multiplayer where two teams of six players compete for dominance in an arena. Here we can select different already known heroes and villains, such as Iron Man, Punisher, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and many more. Each one has a series of unique abilities, as well as movements that are activated together with an ally. This is the official description:

“Marvel Rivals is a PvP shooter based on superhero teams! Assemble a squad of Marvel stars, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique team abilities, and fight on ever-changing, destructible battlefields across the ever-evolving Marvel universe!”

As you could see in the trailer, The abilities of each character are quite accurate to what we have seen in the comics and movies. Along with this, we are presented with completely destructible scenarios. Although at the moment there is no exact release date for this title, a series of alpha tests are expected to take place between April and May of this year.

NetEase does not try to hide its inspiration in Overwatch, and considering the state of the Blizzard franchise, this title could offer some good competition. Unfortunately, at the moment there is only talk of an experience focused entirely on multiplayer, and it is unknown if a PvE mode is in development, or if it will reach consoles in the future.

Remember, Marvel Rivals is already in development, and will eventually be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. On related topics, you can watch the reveal trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra here. Similarly, Marvel's Midnight Suns comes to PS Plus.

Editor's Note:

This title looks interesting. I'm not a big fan of the formula Overwatch, but I'm willing to give it a chance as a Marvel fan. More than anything, I hope it eventually has a PvE section, although it is very likely that this will not happen.

Via: Marvel