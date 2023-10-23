Argentina’s Economy Minister and presidential candidate for the Peronist coalition, Sergio Massa, leads the electoral race to take over as head of the Casa Rosada | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The results of the presidential elections in Argentina began to be announced on Sunday night (22).

With 76% of the votes counted, Peronist Sergio Massa, candidate supported by Alberto Fernández’s government, comes in first place with 36.1% of the votes. Libertarian Javier Milei comes in second, with 30.3%, while Patricia Bullrich is third, with 23.6%.

As a result, the two candidates with the most votes will compete for the leadership of Casa Rosada in a second round, scheduled for November 19th.