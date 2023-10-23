#official #results #show #Massa #ahead #Milei
Second round of voting must expel Argentina’s new president
Argentina's presidential elections on Sunday have not yet produced a winner. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. The...
#official #results #show #Massa #ahead #Milei
Argentina's presidential elections on Sunday have not yet produced a winner. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. The...
It is said that more than 300 migrants were on board one of the ships.To the Canary islands more than...
MMore than 1,400 migrants from Africa reached the shores of the Canary Islands over the weekend. As the rescue services...
Peronist candidate will contest the 2nd round against libertarian Javier Milei on November 19 Peronist candidate Sergio Massa (Unión por...
Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/22/2023 - 23:09 Current Economy Minister, Peronist Sergio Massa surprises by starting ahead of ultraliberal...
The results of Argentina's presidential elections were announced this Sunday (22), with Peronist Sergio Massa, from the União pela Pátria...