Kensington Palace has released the first official photo of the Princess of Wales after abdominal surgery in January. The BBC reports it, publishing the image. The photo, taken by Prince William, shows Princess Catherine with her three children, smiling, and is accompanied by a message for Mother's Day and a thank you from the princess for the “continuous support” of the public. In a message shared on social media, Catherine wrote: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the past two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.”

The Princess of Wales, 42, spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent's Park, central London, after the operation.