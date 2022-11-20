with video The first moderate frost of the winter season was measured in De Bilt this morning, meteorologists report. At the KNMI main station, the mercury dropped to -6.5 degrees. There is moderate frost when the temperature is at least -5.0 degrees.

The first official moderate frost falls very early, normally this happens on average around December 24. The last time it came to moderate frost in De Bilt was some time ago, on December 22, 2021. In the night from Saturday to Sunday it became coldest in Twente, where the temperature dropped to -8.3 degrees.

The first local moderate frost was already measured on Saturday evening. In Eelde in Drenthe, the temperature dropped to -5.1 degrees at 9.20 pm. The last time it was moderately frosty somewhere in the country, where the temperature must be at least -5.0 degrees, was on April 3. In many places in the east and south, the temperature dropped below -5 degrees. In Deelen in Gelderland it cooled down to -6.3 degrees.

The earliest date that moderate frost was observed anywhere in the country was October 7, 1912. Then it became -5.7 degrees in Winterswijk. According to Weatheronline there has never been a winter season in which there was no moderate frost anywhere.

Winterswijk

The Winterswijkse IJsvereniging (WIJV) opened the ice rink on Sunday morning at 8.15 am for members and other skating enthusiasts who buy a ticket. The board decided to make an ice floor around noon on Saturday. ,,We are going to spray", said Auke Spijkstra. "The prospects are good: it looks like it will freeze at least 4 to 5 degrees tonight. That's enough, although of course we're cautious. We hope to be able to skate for a few hours." Due to the well-insulated asphalt surface and a unique sprinkler system, an ice floor could be created in one night. On April 3 of this year it was also possible to skate. There was then 4 millimeters of natural ice.

Moderate frost is the least common in the west of the country, according to the weather bureau. This is due to the influence of relatively warm seawater. As a result, it only freezes on two to five days.

Fewer and fewer days with moderate frost

According to the applicable climate normal 1991-2020, moderate frost occurs on average in the east and northeast of the country on fourteen to sixteen days. In the previous climate period 1981-2010 this was still the case seventeen to nineteen times. In the center and south it freezes on average ten times and that was three days more in the previous climate normal.

Moderate frost is least common in the west of the country. Due to the influence of relatively warm sea water, it freezes on two to five days. That was three to seven times in the previous climate period.



