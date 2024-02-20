In recent years, adaptations of video games to other media have considerably increased their quality. Although there are still a couple of setbacks, we are far from what we saw at the beginning of the century with Resident Evil and DOOM. Now, Today the first official look at the long-awaited film by Borderlands.

As an exclusive, People magazine has shared two images from the film, where we can see Cate Blanchett in her role as Lilith, the protagonist of this adaptation, as well as the rest of the cast in their respective roles. Here we can see Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt playing Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu in the role of Krieg, Jamie Lee Curtis giving life to Tannis, and Claptrap, who will be voiced by Jack Black. This is the description offered of the tape:

“[Lilith]the mysterious fugitive, returns to her planet Pandora to search for Atlas' (Edgar Ramírez) missing daughter. Lilith joins a band of outcasts that includes ex-soldier Roland (Kevin Hart), preteen demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Tina's bodyguard Krieg (Florian Munteanu), scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the “Claptrap robot (Jack Black).”

As if that were not enough, it has been revealed that tomorrow, February 21, the first trailer for this film will be released. In this way, a small 10-second teaser has been shared that gives us an idea of ​​what awaits us.

Filming for this film began in April 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, and ended in June of that same year. Although almost three years have passed since this, It will not be until next August 9 when the film Borderlands hits movie theaters around the world.

At the moment there is no trailer, but considering that its premiere is getting closer and closer, it is only a matter of time before this trailer is available. In this way, the possibility that we will have this trailer during the next edition of San Diego Comic-Con is not ruled out. Remember, the movie of Borderlands will premiere on August 9, 2024. On related topics, the writer of Borderlands does not want to appear in the film's credits. Likewise, it has already been leaked Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's 2.

Editor's Note:

There are still many doubts about the quality of the film. Borderlands. While I don't doubt the quality of the actors cast, especially Cate Blanchett, the narrative has to find the right balance between being a work with a focus on the characters and offering a story that is entertaining, something that sounds more complicated than it sounds. is.

Via: People