One of the biggest surprises during The Game Awards was the reveal of a new game Blade by Arkane Lyon, the French division that gave us titles such as Deathloop and Dishonored. Although this installment was not given a great look at the time, Concept art was recently released that gives us a good idea of ​​what we're in for..

This version of Blade It will be a third-person action game that will give us the opportunity to take on the role of the famous Marvel hero, only this time we will have to hunt vampires in the streets of Paris, France. In this way, the conceptual art shared by Sebastien Mitton, co-creative director at Arkane Lyon, lets us see a little of this.

Your excitement following Marvel's Blade reveal means the world to us. Here's some exclusive eye candy from our Art heroes at Lyon! ❤️ Want to team up? Check out Arkane Lyon's open positions as we're looking for talents in various disciplines: https://t.co/JZNi6qGbJ4 pic.twitter.com/INV3h7u2VG — Sebastien Mitton (@mitmitman) December 14, 2023

One of these images presents us with Blade on the roof of a house, while another presents us with the hero stalking a night bar. These two would indicate that Blade will have a big emphasis on exploration and the way we hunt vampires. The third is more interesting, since here we can see the hero fighting an enemy in the Paris subway, as well as a car full of creatures of the night.

While the concept art is just an idea of ​​the type of experience that awaits us, this looks very interesting, and paints a positive picture. With DishonoredArkane Lyon introduced us to a stealth system, while Deathloop It focused primarily on shooting action. Thus, Blade It seems that it will be a combination of these two elements to create an experience that honors the Marvel character.

As if that were not enough, this will be the studio's first work in the third person. Until now, All Arkane Lyon games have featured a first-person camera, So it will be interesting to see how the studio takes its concepts and ideas to a new perspective.

Unfortunately, there is no release date at the moment. Regarding their platforms, although there is currently no clear information, it's very probable that Blade be an Xbox exclusive, and something that could compete against Spider-Man on PlayStation. We can only wait to see what will happen with this game in the future.

Marvel has a good presence in video games right now. Beyond the stumbling block that he was Marvel's Avengers, Almost all of the games that the company has licensed in recent years have been spectacular. Clear, Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequels are the clear example of this, but titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marvel Snap and Marvel's Midnight Suns They have been spectacular works. Along with this, we must not forget that projects for Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man and more characters are already in development.

The best of all, is that each of the chosen studios offers us unique experiences. The Iron Man title, for example, is in charge of Motive Studios, those responsible for Star Wars: Squadrons, so we can expect an adventure with top-notch aerial gameplay. For her part, Amy Henning is behind the Black Panther and Captain America game.

Blade looks very interesting, and we can't wait to see what Arkane Lyon will do with this property. On related topics, you can learn more about this project here. Likewise, we tell you about the possible exclusivity of this delivery.

Editor's Note:

Blade It is already one of my most anticipated games for the future. Arkane Lyon is a great studio, and I already want to see how the company works with this property, especially considering how excited its director was when the reveal was given at The Game Awards.

Via: Sebastian Mitton