After the unexpected success of joker In 2019, Todd Phillips, its director, and Warner Bros. did not rule out the idea of ​​a sequel, something that was finally confirmed this year. While it’s still quite a while before we see Joaquin Phoenix once again in this role, recently the first image of Joker: Folie a Deux.

Through his Instagram account, Phillips revealed that the filming of this sequel is already underway and, to celebrate, shared the first official image of Joker: Folie a Deux, where we can see Phoenix being shaved by someone else.

In addition to Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawley will star in the film. Although details are scant, it has been mentioned that Joker: Folie a Deux It will take place inside Arkham Asylum, and will have musical touches.

Remember, Joker: Folie a Deux It will hit theaters until October 4, 2024.. On related topics, here’s what the sequel’s name means. In the same way, it seems that a movie of Batman: Beyond it was in development.

Considering the plans Warner Bros. has with DC properties, it sounds like a miracle that something like Joker: Folie a Deux be a reality. However, considering that this is the most successful adult film in the world, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise either.

Via: todd phillips