Just as expected, Rockstar has revealed the next big Grand Theft Auto game. Before its premiere, which was going to be on December 5, the company, also responsible for the series of Red Dead Redemption, released a small teaser that gave us a glimpse into the future of the beloved series and, as had already been speculated and leaked, we will return to places in the franchise that are already classics.



Here you can see it:

As already mentioned in leaks, there will be a return to Vice City, city ​​that fans of the saga already know very well from past installments. For its part, the atmosphere is from our current world, so there will be social networks, controversies and more details. Likewise, the protagonists of the game are confirmed, a couple of thieves who will be looking to commit some crimes after being released from bars.

In the end they confirm that the game will be released in 2025. It has not been said which consoles, but from what is seen on the screen, they will be PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Rockstar Games

Editor’s note: Poor Rockstar Games, Ubisoft already made a mistake with this leak before the official release day. The truth is that it looks very good, so it will be worth waiting to see what the development team has planned for a little over a year from now.