Over the past few years, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have hinted at the possibility of a sequel to Freaky Fridayeither A Crazy Friday, and it was not until 2023 that this became a reality. Now, Today the first official look at this long-awaited film was shared.

Through its social networks, Disney shared the first official look at Crazy Friday 2. Here we can see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on the recording setready to give life once again to the characters that marked the childhood of many of us.

The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0PfBycJRzi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 24, 2024

Unfortunately, at the moment there is not much information about this film. We know that Crazy Friday 2 will hit theaters sometime in 2025, thus eliminating rumors of a Disney+-only release. In addition to Lohan and Curtis in the sequel, we will once again see Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. Alongside them, new cast members include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

Now we just have to wait for more information about Crazy Friday 2 is available. On related topics, they announce the return of Bluey on Disney+. Likewise, these are all the details of the merger between Disney+ and Star+.

Author’s Note:

Of all the consequences of this type, Crazy Friday 2 It’s something that excites me. The film has the potential to be one of Disney’s best live action works. I just hope that the movie has a good story and a decent script, I trusted the abilities of each actress and actor involved.

Via: disney