The first official frost of the autumn has been measured. It cooled down to -0.6 degrees in De Bilt last night, reports Weeronline. This means that the first official frost of the autumn is more than three weeks later than usual. The last time it froze in De Bilt was on April 27, when the mercury dropped to -1.2 degrees. And it will also be wintery in the coming days, with a chance of snow.