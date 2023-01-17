It has frozen again in De Bilt for the first time in weeks. It became -0.5 degrees on Tuesday at 6.40 pm. This is the first official frost of the new year, Weeronline reports.

The first official frost of the year comes late. Only in four years did the first frost of the year come later. The record is set in 1976, when the first frost was measured on January 24. Second place is taken by January 22, 2007 and January 20, 1948 and 1998 are tied for third.

The last time it froze in De Bilt was on December 18. There was a considerable cold period in mid-December, and it was even possible to skate in various places in the country. On the coldest day it was -10.6 degrees in Eelde. After that, a soft period began, which has now come to an end. This week it’s pretty cold and it will freeze more often in the coming days. See also Highly contagious strain of HIV identified in the Netherlands

Locally it has already frozen earlier this year. “A normal January has twelve nights with light frost. So it has to freeze a lot of times this month to get to around that normal number,” the weather agency writes.

