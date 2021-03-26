Manuel Bartlett, general director of the Federal Electricity Commission, speaks during López Obrador’s morning conference this Friday. Rogelio Morales / CUARTOSCURO

The energy reform is the epitome of the political project of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but also the scaffolding that supports his daily discourse of counterattack against those he considers his adversaries. On the day that Mexico exceeds 200,000 official deaths from coronavirus after a management of the health crisis surrounded by criticism, the president has chosen to intensify his defense of the new electricity law, which is paralyzed by the courts and in practice has not yet been entered into force. Because there, in that argument, everything that it pretends to represent fits. The priority of the public, in this case the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), in front of the private initiative; the vindication of national values ​​in the presence of foreign companies, led by Iberdrola; attacks on the media; the break with the past and, ultimately, an attempt to stop the wear and tear of government action by trying to look like opposition.

The message, or the lament, is clear and at the same time profitable for the president, whose polarizing strategy brings him returns according to polls with just over months to go before the federal and local elections in June. In other words, they are all against the government, but they are not going to move us. In other words, López Obrador has shown himself once again, this Friday, determined to complete his energy reform. For this, it has already faced productive sectors, not only foreign investors, and has even entered into a melee with the judicial sector that has stopped the new law, questioning its independence and accusing it of responding to the interests of large corporations. .

“We are not going to take a step back,” emphasized the president, who has appeared accompanied, among other positions, by Manuel Bartlett, CFE general director. Behind this position there is an attempt to show that if they twist they would become “cover-ups and accomplices of corruption.” The president has not stopped making accusations against businessmen and the press, without presenting evidence, on account of the electricity reform, a legal change that buries the model of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto, and gives priority to the supply to a company of the State, despite the enormous economic and environmental impact that this entails, according to experts.

This idea of ​​corruption coincides, with almost no exceptions, with an attack against private companies for receiving public subsidies. And the main argument to defend the electricity law is the substantial reduction in electricity rates, which at the same time is an electoral promise that will surely bring benefits. Analysts with decades of experience in the sector such as David Shields, however, have indicated that Mexico is likely to have more expensive electricity. This increase will not directly affect small consumers, because that energy will continue to be subsidized. But it will have an impact on industrial production and the increase in costs will have an effect on the entire market and on the prices of goods.

The format of the morning press conferences allows López Obrador, day after day, to take the initiative and set the agenda. This Friday has been, as has happened on multiple occasions in recent weeks, the electricity reform. Thanks to the rhetorical artifice that it has built around the reform, it has deepened its attacks on the media, including EL PAÍS, which the president has not stopped linking to companies such as Iberdrola, which already at the end of 2020 ruled out new investments in Mexico. And thanks to a speech full of insinuations, he diverts the attention of the critics to a more than discussed management of the coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of vaccines, while the danger posed by the new variants and the threat of a re-outbreak at Easter continue current.

Yesterday the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell resigned from the arguments and turned his appearance into an attack against the newspapers, televisions and radios. And to that is added that last night the National Electoral Institute (INE) canceled the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio, a politician from Morena who received the unrestricted support of the president and the party apparatus despite facing two complaints of rape and other accusations of sexual harassment . The electoral authority withdrew its list to the governor of the State of Guerrero for not having submitted a report on its pre-campaign expenses. The decision is reversible and will be challenged before the Electoral Court, but in the meantime it has meant a setback for López Obrador and the Government.

With these premises, the Government has continued its attacks on judges and companies in the electricity sector. To the judges because “they voted against an agreement to guarantee the stability of the grid”, in the words of Manuel Bartlett, general director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). And to energy companies because they pay lower transmission rates as part of the self-supply model, a mechanism that started three decades ago and that allows companies to buy electricity from private plants without going through the CFE.

The companies, in the crosshairs

Iberdrola, a frequent target of this Government, receives 26% of these supposed “subsidies”, according to Miguel Reyes, director of CFE Energía. At the cocktail party, Kimberly Clark, whose board of directors is chaired by the father of Claudio X. González, a declared opponent of the current Administration. This company buys electricity through the reviled self-supply model.

To support their attacks, the Government has released a shower of figures, of uncertain calculation. Bimbo pays 1 peso per kilowatt hour (kWh) and Oxxo, 1.2 pesos, while a middle-class home with subsidized electricity pays 2.3 pesos, as announced by the CFE this Friday. Four days before, the president had presented other figures: Bimbo paid 1.7 pesos per kilowatt hour (Kwh) and Oxxo, 1.8. The message, whatever the numbers, is the same as always: “Your goal [de estas empresas] it is supplanting the CFE ”, declared Manuel Bartlett, head of the parastatal.

