The festive sale season has arrived and there are plenty of offers and discounts on both the country’s big e-commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon. During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, many smartphones have come for sale for the first time. The special thing is that they can also be purchased at a discounted price. These include the recently launched OnePlus 8T to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. You can choose any of the latest devices for yourself and HDFC card users are also being given an extra discount of 10 percent.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

The sale of the special device will start for everyone from October 17, but Amazon Prime Members can buy this phone from now. This phone comes with features like 6.4 inch FullHD + sAMOLED display, 32MP selfie camera and 64MP quad rear camera. Its 6000mAh battery supports 15W fast. This Prime Edition phone comes in a new color Iceberg Blue and comes with a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription free. This phone with 6GB + 128GB is available for Rs 16,499.

On amazon To buy Galaxy M31 Prime Edition click here.

Read: Second hand OnePlus 8 Pro price more than new phone

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung has brought this fan edition device as a lower variant of the Galaxy S20. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD + sAMOLED Infinity-O display. The Galaxy S20 FE gets 8 GB RAM with an octa-core Exynos 990 processor. Its 128 GB storage can be increased to 1TB with the help of MicroSD card. The phone has a 12 + 12 + 8MP primary camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera. This device has a 4500mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. The device can be purchased for Rs 49,999.

On amazon Galaxy S20 FE To buy click here.

Read: OnePlus Nord’s bumper demand, new record made

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T has a 6.55-inch HD + flat Fluid display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has been given in the phone. The quad camera setup is available on the rear panel, which has 48 megapixel primary, 16 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. It has a 16 megapixel selfie camera. The 4500mAh battery of this phone with Oxygen OS 11 supports 65W fast charging. The phone is available at an initial price of Rs 42,999.

On amazon OnePlus 8T To buy click here.

Read: Chinese app banned, this is the best Indian app for everything

Oppo A15

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + LCD panel and gets the Waterdrop Notch design. The phone has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM. Its 32 GB internal storage can be increased to 256 GB with the help of microSD card. In addition to the 5 megapixel front camera for selfie, triple camera setup has been given on the rear panel. It has 13 megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 4230mAh battery. This can be purchased for Rs 10,990. Its cell will also start on Amazon soon.