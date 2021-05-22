There are still two days left until the competition ends and at Efesé they are already thinking about the future. Who’d say. The matches against Lugo and Girona are mere formalities for the Albinegros, who already certified last Thursday their permanence in the category after Zaragoza’s victory against Castellón and after the last ten days where the numbers speak for themselves: those of Benipila they have added 19 of the last 30 points. A magnificent brand.

Thus, with the tranquility of having reached the goal safely, the Cartagena leadership has been working, for a few days, in the next course. In the offices of Cartagonova the first lines of the new project are orchestrated, although it will be next week when they give shape to all that today are ideas.

Because the first stone to be set is that of the coach. Sitting down to chat with Luis Carrión is the priority objective of the sports commission, which will seek to convince the coach to renew. “We have understood each other for five months and we are sure that we are capable of doing it now,” Manolo Sánchez Breis, general sports director of Cartagena, tells LA VERDAD.

“A base of 13 or 14 players and understanding with Luis will be the starting points,” says Belmonte



But before that meeting, Paco Belmonte and Manolo Sánchez Breis must meet to mark the way forward. Once the leadership indicates the direction, the sports commission will begin to generate news.

“We would like to have the base of the squad this season. We have a very good backbone to be able to carry out an exciting project, ”says Breis. It should be remembered that, for the moment, the only contracts that do not expire on June 30 are those of De la Bella, Raúl Navas, Antoñito, Delmás, Carrasquilla, Nacho Gil and David Simón. On Datkovic there is a purchase option to the Greek Aris from Salonika; Vinicius Tanque will also have to return from his assignment to Atlético Baleares, although the Brazilian striker has already confessed that he did not want to return.

The renewal of Rubén Castro is another of the issues that is on the table, but “the first thing is the coach” because “we want to know what he thinks of the squad,” explains the president.

For his part, Paco Belmonte would like Carrión to continue leading the team. “The objective is to give continuity to what has worked for us”, comments the president of the albinegra entity to this newspaper. “The understanding with Luis (Carrión) and a foundation with 13 or 14 footballers should be the starting point,” explains the leader.

This course has weighed on Belmonte, a year that he classifies as “distressing.” But not because of the results, since “he had it in his head that this season we were going to lose more than win”, but because of “the amount of protocols and economic issues” with which they have had to deal with as they go. “When the sports commission asked for the players to leave in winter, Paco (Belmonte) and Rebeca (García) immediately began to look for solutions to face these operations,” highlights Breis, highlighting the work of his partner and friend.

Belmonte acknowledges that he has not been able to savor the campaign that is about to end, although he points out that “I have returned to enjoy what is happening on a pitch”, something for which he was losing interest as he himself expressed ago a time. In recent months he was more focused on the business side. And he is already looking forward to the future: «I am doing well with strength. Now is the time to take a step forward. Also from the institutions. There are many ideas. I am going to face the next few days with the illusion of a newcomer », concludes the owner of the club.