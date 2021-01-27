We are alerted by a knowingly wobbly prose, unvarnished, which immediately leaves a feeling of burning, because whoever speaks turns his back on syntax. He is in prison. He tells his life story from his cell. He typed his story. He says who he is and what he’s been through. Duke is the offspring of an asocial couple of thick brutes, who live in a house on Wolf Hill. Raised in a cellar with his brothers and sisters, he is just a small animal that sniffs the smell of his family vegetating in the dark, huddled in the same heat against each other, eating on the ground. At the age of reason, he is the only one sent to school. One day, after having made an unimportant mistake, he undergoes the “punishment”, a euphemism invented by the father, who sodomizes him on the kitchen table. The father takes a liking to it: “My father was punishing me now for no reason. “ The rape scenes are filmed by the mother. As for the little sisters, the father will take care of them when “It will have grown more”. Duke, whose health is deteriorating and who attends heavily to truant, one day passed out, his butt bare, in the school bathroom. We wash it, we sew it up. Alerted by school medicine, the police are investigating. Separated from his family, placed in foster care, Duke flees and wanders from squat to squat, forever haunted by a terrible ambivalence. Sure of having been contaminated by the ignoble passion of the father, persuaded to have in him the “Demon of the hill of the Wolves”, he flaunts his disturbance of mind at will.

“Childhood tear”

The story painstakingly accounts for a continuous descent into hell and this “Tear of childhood”, that he fails to keep at bay. His own acts, of an extreme violence in short inherited, chanted in a language of wild life and irradiated with distress, are not spared the reader, to the border of disgust. At the bottom of the legal cellar, where we finally leave him alone, his head buried under a hood, Duke spits out his black bile, in the forge of a language poked alive. At the end of two trials, the father will be sentenced to eighteen years firm and the mother to twelve, also firm. Dimitri Rouchon-Borie (born in Nantes in 1977) gives there a first novel of excess in social terror. Journalist specializing in legal chronicles and news items, we can assume that he knows what he is talking about. MS