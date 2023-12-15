The streak of predominance of stable weather that began last Thursday, at the end of the exceptional episode of high temperatures, continues. “A powerful anticyclone, which covers a good part of Western Europe, will give rise to a blocking situation, which means that it will remain stationary for many days, preventing the arrival of storms that could leave rain in Spain,” explains Rubén del Campo, spokesperson of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). In addition to the absence of rain, another of its usual effects is a worsening of air quality and the formation of fog banks in low areas, which are expected this weekend, especially on the northern plateau. Thus, on Saturday and Sunday “there will be hardly any rain or snowfall and, starting on Wednesday, there may be some rain in the extreme north of the peninsula, especially in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, with snow in the Pyrenees.”

And such is the power of this monster anticyclone, “almost a record for the month of December” because there is only one precedent, in 1980, that this stable weather, with banks of fog, frost and little rain“it is likely to continue until next weekend,” when the Christmas holidays begin.

The fog will make the atmosphere very cold throughout the day. In addition, Del Campo warns, “it could be, especially on the northern plateau, freezing fogs,” that is, turning into ice. “As the temperature remains below zero for many hours, the fog forms ice deposits when it hits surfaces such as asphalt, trees, traffic signs… which can greatly complicate travel, both due to reduced visibility and associated with the fog itself, as well as the presence of ice sheets,” he indicates. A third effect of the persistent anticyclone is the worsening of air quality in large cities and industrial areas, since high pressures “prevent polluting particles and gases from dispersing away from their sources of origin.”

This is the forecast, day by day:

To begin with, this weekend “there will already be fog banks on the northern plateau, which may be persistent, and the wind, which has been blowing strongly these days, will calm down in the northeast, although it will still be intense in the Strait ”. Temperatures “will drop and there will be frost at dawn and early in the morning in the interior of the peninsula, especially in the north, center and east.” Where fog is persistent, which is expected to occur in much of the central area of ​​Castilla y León and in the Ebro valley, the environment “will be very cold throughout the day.” Zamora and Valladolid may not exceed 6° or 7°, while, on the shores of the Mediterranean, 17° to 19° may be reached.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Monday and Tuesday will be “similar days, with anticyclonic weather and temperatures in general without major changes in the west of the peninsula and rising in the east and the Balearic Islands.” It will continue to freeze in the interior of the Peninsula, especially in the north, east and central area, and morning fog banks may form again, persistent on the northern plateau. On Tuesday, the thermometers in Valencia, Castellón, Barcelona and Murcia will read 20° or more, compared to Palencia, Zamora and Valladolid, where they will not exceed 5° during the day and in the early morning they can drop to -3° or -5°.

On Wednesday and Thursday the outlook brightens up a bit, since “some Atlantic fronts could brush against the north of the Peninsula, leaving cloudy skies and precipitation in the extreme north of the peninsula which, in the Pyrenees, will be in the form of snow.” The most abundant rainfall is expected in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, northern Navarra and the Aragonese Pyrenees.

Frost will continue to be recorded in the north and east and the mild environment will continue in the Mediterranean, installed at 20. And there are no changes in sight for Christmas Eve and Christmas. “This stable weather in general, with slightly cloudy skies and morning fog in areas of the northern third, is likely to continue until next weekend,” the Aemet spokesperson points out.

In the Canary Islands, this weekend is expected to be marked by the presence of haze and gusts of wind of strong or locally very strong intensity. And no trace of water. “The situation will persist during the first days of next week, although from Wednesday there may be some drizzle in the north of the most important islands, with temperatures that will range between 16° to 18° at night and 21° to 23° during the day in coastal areas,” concludes the Del Campo forecast.