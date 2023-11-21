Hours pass and Colombian motorsports do not emerge from the consternation due to the death of Luz Piedad Eusse, better known as ‘Lupi’. The driver and journalist, who was distinguished as a great lover of cars and speed, died last Sunday at the Tocancipá Autodrome, as a result of the detachment of a screen on the VIP terrace of the place.

According to Ricardo Soler, director of the TC 2000 championship, whose last competition was held this Sunday, unfortunately “‘Lupi’ was trapped between the terrace railing and the screen that fell.”

And now, when his loved ones prepare their last goodbye, Joaquín Rincón, Eusse’s husband, left a heartfelt message on social networks.

‘First night without you…’

Eusse’s family, headed by her husband Joaquín, her daughters Daniela, María José and Martina, her parents Germán and Luz Edith, her sister Liliana and other relatives, invite all interested parties to attend the viewing scheduled for this Friday, November 21in the Jardines de Paz Cemetery Park, on the north highway with 200th Street.

As it has been known, María José, just nine years old, has already been discharged after being a victim of the screen detachment at the Autodromo. The other minor, who is not ‘Lupi’s’ daughter but was a victim of the accident, remains in an induced coma, according to her family.

Now, within the framework of the investigation into what happened, Joaquín Rincón—husband of Luz Piedad Eusse—left a short, but heartfelt message on social networks, in what was his first public reaction after what happened.

Sharing a photograph, in which his two daughters (Martina and María José) appear lying in the same room, Rincón noted: “Our first night without you…, Lupi”.

Tragedy at the Tocancipá Autodrome During the last round of TC2000, a screen collapsed. The impact left one person dead and four injured.

‘No one could react after the screen fell’

One of the attendees at the VIP area of ​​the Tocancipá Autodrome told this newspaper that the collapse of the structure, which occurred at around 1:48 pm, was unexpected and that the weather conditions would have changed rapidly in the run-up to the accident.

“We never imagined it could happen, when the screen fell no one could react. Everything was ready for the race to end with a yellow flag and then the other rounds would begin, but When the accident happened we were cold, the truth is no one could reactand unfortunately Lupi was there,” the witness reported.

The investigations are already in the hands of the Attorney General’s Office.

The family invites him to the funeral this Friday.

